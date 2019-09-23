Kinder’s map of mindfulness through good financial planning

By Tensing Rodrigues

George Kinder is a strange person. After passing out from Harvard University in 1970, he spent thirty two years as tax advisor and personal financial planner; and spent them well. Kinder was the first winner of the Financial Planning Association’s Heart of Financial Planning Award which recognizes “individuals who demonstrate commitment and passion in doing extraordinary work to contribute or give back to the financial planning community and/or the public.”

He has been named one of the 35 most influential people in financial services, one of the top icons and innovators in the financial planning industry, the first of 15 transformational advisors whose vision most changed the industry, and has been inducted into the financial planning magazine hall of fame.

In 2017, he was awarded the transparency trophy by the Transparency Task Force. His expertise has been featured in The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, New Model Adviser, Forbes, Time Magazine, FP Today, The Journal of Financial Planning, Investment News and The New York Times.

But all along this time his passion was mindfulness. That’s something that is quite alien to Harvard Business School or any course in business or finance. Kinder is best known for what he calls as the “life planning paradigm for Financial Advisory Services”. Life planning is financial planning for life. The last word in that definition, the word ‘life’, is probably the most misunderstood word but also the most critical word.

Most of us would understand life to mean life span – the time dimension of life, from say early education to old age medication, arranging financial resources to provide for all that. But that is not the sense in which Kinder uses the word. He uses it in the sense of ‘really living’. And that is also what he means by ‘mindfulness’. For him mindfulness and living are one and the same. And he gives examples of what he means by living. For instance, how mindful are you when you hear a baby cry? Or while walking along a road, you hear a sob? Or when you get the smell of a jasmine bloom? Or of a freshly baked bread or a freshly brewed coffee?

What happens at such time is that you are fully present to that sound or smell; your whole being experiences it. you are fully present in that moment. You may not understand what this means, if you just look for the meaning of words. But if you let your imagination experience such a moment in the past, the correct meaning of mindfulness will become evident to you. This is where the money meets the mindfulness, in life planning or financial planning for life; this is where Kinder’s Harvard training met his passion for mindfulness.

Money can provide the accessories of life but it cannot provide life, in the sense of being fully present in the present moment. While we are busy providing for life, life escapes us. Financial planning for life is about providing for life while at the same time enjoying every moment of it. Kinder quotes a major study done to test the validity of this paradigm. Mathew Killingsworth of UC Berkeley and Daniel Gilbert of Harvard University published a scientific study in 2010 in the Science Magazine titled A Wandering Mind Is an Unhappy Mind. The study was based on about 2,50,000 samples from about 5,000 people from 83 different countries ranging in age from 18 to 88 and who collectively represent every one of 86 major occupational categories.

The responses were obtained through a specially developed app on iPhone. The study showed that people’s minds wandered regardless of what they were doing. Second, multilevel regression revealed that people were less happy when their minds were wandering than when they were not; although people’s minds were more likely to wander to pleasant topics than to unpleasant topics people were no happier when thinking about pleasant topics than about their current activity. Third, what people were thinking was a better predictor of their happiness than was what they were doing. In conclusion, the study shows that going through life fully engrossed in the work in hand makes one more happy; and even more important, one tends to do better work, and gain even in monetary terms when one works with mindfulness. That is what life planning or financial planning for life is all about. Plan your life to enjoy it. It includes financial planning.

*The author is an investment consultant. Readers can send their comments and queries to investment.ideas.shop@gmail.com