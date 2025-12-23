King’s Warriors clinch AFL-3 title

Panaji: King’s Warriors were crowned Amaravati Football League -3 champions after edging past Avengers Strikers 1–0 in the final on Sunday.

The title clash was largely controlled by King’s Warriors, who created the better chances throughout the match. Their dominance was rewarded just before halftime when midfielder Dinesh Amonkar broke the deadlock with a well-taken goal.

King’s Warriors continued to press after the break but failed to add to their lead despite several clear openings.

Avengers Strikers pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, but a disciplined defensive display from the Warriors kept them at bay.

The narrow victory was enough to seal the title, with Dinesh Amonkar being named Player of the Final for his decisive contribution.