Konkani meet in Kerala demands Cinema Development Corp for Goa

NT Reporter | Panaji

The Goa government should establish a Cinema Development Corporation to provide financial assistance and technical support for producing and distributing Konkani cinema, the 26th All India Konkani Sahitya Sammelan in Ernakulam, Kerala,

has resolved.

The sammelan, held on November 22-23, was organised by the All India Konkani Parishad.

Another resolution urged the Goa government to mandate the screening of short films by young Goan filmmakers in cinemas before feature films and to establish a state-level cinema training school.

The resolution, moved by Goan cinema artiste Prashanti Talpankar and seconded by senior artiste Saiesh Poi Panandikar, was adopted during the two-day event, which also passed several other resolutions, including opposing any amendment to the Goa Official Language Act.

The sammelan called for Konkani medium schools in every taluka, financial and infrastructural support for these schools, and policies enabling cultural exchange between Konkani-speaking communities across Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala. It sought expansion of literature publication schemes to three states, financial assistance from Goa to translate Konkani literature into other languages, and urged Karnataka to pay salaries to Konkani teachers and support promotion of the language in that state.

All resolutions were read out by the working president of the All India Konkani Parishad, Chetan Acharya, during the closing ceremony, attended by president Sadanand Bhat, senior writer Madhav Borkar, secretary Sneha Sabnis, treasurer H M Pernal and others.