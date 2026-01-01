‘K’taka pushing Mhadei projects, Bandhura dam threat to wildlife’

NT Reporter

Sankhali

The Karnataka government is making all-out efforts to push ahead the Mhadei project, said environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar. He said that most of the work under the Kalasa project in Kankumbi has been completed and the Karnataka government is now vigorously pursuing the Bandhura project, which will have significant environmental impact.

Kerkar alleged that the Karnataka government is using various tactics to advance the project.

“Despite creating the Bhimagad Wildlife Sanctuary to protect endangered tiger species, the Karnataka government is pushing ahead the Bandhura dam and irrigation project,” he said, adding that the project poses a serious

threat to wildlife.

Kerkar said that the Karnataka government plans to divert the waters of three streams — Singur, Bandhura and Pat — into the Malaprabha river basin by constructing dams at Nerese and Manthorga.

“The Karnataka government is seeking clearance from the National Wildlife Board and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Local people are not being consulted,” said Kerkar.

He urged the state government to take a firm stance on the issue and work towards saving the lives of the people, stating that the local movement against the Bandhura project in the Khanapur area has gained momentum, with people from all walks of life participating.