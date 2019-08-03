KTC buses ferry people from airport in absence of taxi service

NT NETWORK

VASCO

The passengers arriving at the Dabolim international airport were put to inconvenience as hundreds of tourists taxis besides yellow and black cabs went off the road to protest against the state government’s decision to support app-based taxi service, on Friday.

A visit to the airport revealed that the passengers were inconvenienced a bit in the morning with no tourists taxis around, but the KTC reached out to them later on.

The KTC buses made trips to Panaji and Calangute. The buses were also made available for transporting passengers up to Margao.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vasco, Sunita Sawant, Dabolim airport PI Ravi Dessai, police sub-inspector Pritesh Govekar besides the executive magistrate of Mormugao taluka, RTO officials and traffic police personnel were camping at the airport to prevent any untoward incident.

The railway passengers were also inconvenienced a bit. The passengers traveled by KTC shuttle service buses in the absence of tourists taxis.