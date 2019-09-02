Laadli Laxmi Scheme sanction letters given to 31 beneficiaries

Canacona: Deputy Speaker and MLA of Canacona constituency Isidore Fernandes distributed Laadli Laxmi Scheme sanction letters to 31 beneficiaries from the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Fernandes said, “Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh can be availed through the Laadli Laxmi Scheme to meet educational or other expenses for self- empowerment by a girl on becoming a major.”

“It can also be used to cover expenses at the time of the girl’s marriage,” he said.

The sanction letter distribution programme was held at the MLA’s office at Chaudi.

The scheme has been amended and is applicable to Goan girls whose parents’ annual income does not exceed Rs 8 lakh.