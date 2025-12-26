Lack of assistive tech robs people of dignity, says study

Shahin Bepari Lambe

Panaji: Lack of access to assistive technology, rather than disability itself, is the primary reason people lose independence and dignity, according to an ICMR study being conducted in Goa, said assistant professor in the Department of Community Medicine, Dr Amit Dias.

Estimates show that only one in 10 people worldwide who need assistive technology have access to it. The situation is worse in low- and middle-income countries like India, where nearly 90% do not receive such support due to poor awareness, high costs, weak service delivery and uneven distribution systems.

“The newly launched ICMR study aims to measure the true scale of unmet assistive technology needs in Goa. It also seeks to identify gaps and provide evidence for policy and programme improvements,” Dias said.

The survey has been completed in North Goa and will now move to South Goa, where fieldwork will begin in January 2026. “Before we can fix the system, we must first listen to the people and understand the unmet needs,” said Dias. “This study is about hearing voices that are often unheard.”

Along with household surveys, the research team will conduct a qualitative study with people who are differently-abled to understand their real and felt needs. The team will work closely with communities to assess the availability of assistive products, their affordability, awareness among people and actual use of assistive technology.

Goa’s strong social welfare system makes it a suitable place to develop a model that can later be replicated in other parts of the country, he said.

Assistive technology can reduce dependence and restore dignity. Dias cited examples such as a person with visual impairment using screen readers or voice tools to operate smartphones independently, an elderly person using a powered wheelchair or stair lift to move freely at home, and a child with learning difficulties using adaptive software to learn at their own pace. “When people stop asking for help for every small task, their confidence begins to heal,” Dias said. “Assistive technology is not about fixing bodies it’s about freeing minds.”

Assistive technology is expected to play a major role in future healthcare, with advancements in digital health, artificial intelligence, smart devices, robotics and 3D printing offering more affordable and personalised solutions.