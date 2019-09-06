Land notified for electronic cluster

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Boosting the prospects of an electronic manufacturing cluster (EMC) at Tuem, the state government on Thursday notified 5.97 lakh square metres of land for the project as part of its promised infrastructure for the local information technology (IT) industry.

The notification issued by the department of information and technology (DoIT) reserves land in Tuem village, covering survey number 80 in the north and survey numbers 106, 107, 108, 110 and 111 in the south. Towards the east, the boundary comprises the village of Virnoda and survey numbers 78, 86, 96, 97 and 113 as western boundary.

It may be noted that the government, on

September 11, 2018, had proclaimed the 5.97 lakh sq mt of land in Tuem for an IT Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) Park and invited objections from the public for the earmarked area. Subsequently, two objections were received but were rejected by the DoIT due to lack of documents confirming ownership of the land.

The government has also appointed the Information Technology Development Corporation as the implementing agency for construction of the project.

Recently, the government claimed that four anchor companies are interested in setting up units in the electronic cluster. The four companies include Smartlink Network Systems Ltd, GIT Electronics Pvt Ltd, Optel Vision India Pvt Ltd and Bengaluru-based Aequs Pvt Ltd. The project is estimated to create jobs for 5,000-6,000 people over a period of three-five years.

In December 2016, the government got a central nod for the Tuem project, with the Ministry of Electronics and IT approving Rs 75 crore for it. The electronic cluster at Tuem and the IT Park in Chimbel are a part of the government’s plans to construct IT infrastructure in the state and invite outside companies as investors.

Both, the Tuem and Chimbel projects have been delayed and have been in the making for over four years.