Legislators raise issue of damaged bunds

Panaji: The legislators on Monday discussed issue of damage caused to bunds, embankments due to recent incessant rains, stating that the people, farmers in general are facing grave inconvenience due to the same.

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party legislator Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar by way of a zero hour mention brought to the notice of the House that the farmers from Kundaim are facing great difficulties as the bunds along Zuari river have collapsed, with the water rushing into the fields and on the roads.

“The incident took place during the high tide, and the water is now 1.5 mts to 1.6 mts high, submerging 2 lakh sq mts area,” he added.

The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured the House that he will send a team of officers from the agriculture department as well as the district Collector to carry out a survey. “Let them estimate the loss,” he added, pointing out that the bunds would be repaired soon.

In another similar zero hour mention, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Pravin Zantye informed that three bunds at Chorao were damaged due to recent heavy rains, which resulted in water entering three houses in the village, besides ferry wharf being submerged. He requested the government to repair the bunds and provide compensation to the affected families.

The Chief Minister observed that in the past, the farmers were constructing their own bunds, but have now stopped doing so and expect the government to carry out the same.

Dhavalikar said that the farmers are facing genuine problems as regards availability of labourers to construct the bunds as well as the high rates charged by the labourers to do the work.

Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said that the farmers are not ready to even contribute 10 per cent of the cost of the bunds, while another Congress legislator Luizinho Faleiro said that the expert builders of bunds are no more

available.