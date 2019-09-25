Let Blue Flags Fly

Blue Flag certification would enhance the natural beauty of Goa’s beaches

The Goa government faces a nearly impossible task of identifying ten more beaches for the Blue Flag certification programme within less than a week. The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had asked all coastal states to select ten more beaches for the programme for drawing a national roadmap. The state government, which is already battling opposition from different quarters regarding development of the Miramar beach under the Blue Flag programme, is obviously going to miss the deadline for submitting the names of ten beaches in addition to the ones selected in the first phase. Of course the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has given the 13 coastal states and union territories very short time to identify 10 more beaches each. The MoEF&CC would have to give some more time. Goa will thus have some more time to identify ten additional beaches for the programme.

The Blue Flag programme is aimed at protecting the natural ambience and upgrading the facilities for the benefit of visitors to beaches. It is a distinction several beaches in the world aspire for, because it balances tourism and ecology in a satisfactory way. The state government has to meet the opposition to the Blue Flag programme at Miramar by fighting it in appropriate fora and by raising awareness in order to carry people behind the programme. The state government must do this as it has to work towards making not just one but several beaches Blue Flag. Blue Flag certification is awarded to beaches and marinas subject to them meeting 33 conditions on safety and maintenance. The certification is an indication of high levels of environmental and quality standards. Certificates under the programme are issued on an annual basis. Blue Flag certification would actually lead to prevention of many illegalities which are being carried on the beaches. Getting Blue Flag certification for Miramar would have set a model for other beaches in the state. Opposition to a project that adversely affects environment in a major way can be understood. Opposition to a project that is meant to improve and strengthen the environmental standards is difficult to understand.

It is foolish to argue that Goa’s beaches are naturally beautiful and hence nothing more needs to be done to add to their beauty. The state’s beaches are no more as Nature made them; tourists and tourist businesses have spoiled them. True, the state government should have maintained the beauty of the beaches; but it has failed in its responsibility. Blue Flag programme offers a code for the government to follow. It would compel the government to maintain the beauty of the beaches. Beaches are beautiful but they surely lack amenities. Absence of adequate facilities and lack of security has been hampering their upkeep, with garbage being strewn all over. The beauty of beaches in Goa has been attracting millions of tourists year after year and cleanliness and maintenance have apparently suffered owing to inadequate facilities. Blue Flag criteria of maintenance will help in maintaining of standards of the beaches and help them be counted among world’s best beaches to draw more tourists. Certification will attract domestic and international tourists as they would be assured of world class ambience at Blue Flag beaches.

To take just one example, there is no government or civic or panchayat agency to keep stray animals such as cattle and dogs out of the beaches. A Blue Flag beach would not allow presence of stray animals. Only pet animals would be allowed, with the responsibility of not letting them soil the beaches lying on the owners. Pet animals would be restricted to a certain area. There would be proper environmental management and environmental education; bathing water quality would be maintained; and safety and security services would be available. One of the grounds of opposition to Blue Flag programme is that it is intended for the profit of five-star hotels. The fear is that these hotels would use the stringent conditions under the programme to deny access to the beach to the visitors who are not their guests. These fears need to be addressed. The state government has to lay down guarantees that this would not be allowed to happen.