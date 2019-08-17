Let the fasting begin

Deepika Rathod

New fads surface every now and then and the very recent one is water fasting or intermittent fasting, which is catching everyone’s attention. But is it really a fad or does it help one reduce weight?

I would say more than reducing weight, intermittent fasting or IF really helps improve one’s digestive health which in turn increases the metabolism, this is when weight loss comes into the picture. If you observe water fast for three days every week you are definitely giving your digestive system some rest by cutting down on all the food and calories. This makes on feel lighter and better.

Let’s read on to know about the how and what of intermittent fast.

There are two phases in body, one is elimination and the other is building. During the elimination phase, the body eliminates toxins, acid and sick dead cells from the body. Absolutely no food is to be eaten at this time (particularly night or midnights which is when the body needs sleep and rest). One can only have water, preferably warm water.

The building phase (during the day or afternoon) is when one eats a nourishing meal and mid meal snacks, which are wholesome and balanced and helps one build health.

Similarly IF provides an extended window period for the body to eliminate toxins and perform other bodily functions. Thus, the body which normally expends about 70 per cent of its energy on digestion can now focus on detoxification, healing and building. IF simply allows the body to be its doctor as our own intelligence takes over.

IF has the following benefits

Increases energy levels because it shuts down the digestive system which uses 75-80 per cent of energy leaving little for other bodily functions.

IF gives the digestive system some rest, and the energy is utilised in healing the body through repair, detoxifying and building immunity.

It improves spiritual health because meditation is best done on an empty stomach as the brain is relaxed and not constantly sending signals to the digestive system.

For diabetics, insulin sensitivity improves.

Reduces inflammation.

Helps those who have reached a weight loss plateau.

Gradually removes excess acid.

IF can be done safely depending on how well one’s body adapts to it. For beginners who have never tried it, it is safe to start with 12-hour fasts and gradually move up. Ideally three days of consecutive IF shows best results as the body is allowed to keep up with the momentum of detox and healing.

Once you are used to IF, three days of 14-18 hours works well on a fortnightly basis. During the fast you can only drink plain water, it can room temperature or warm. No infusions, tea, lemon water or greens teas, supplements or medicines, etc, are allowed during the fast. One only has to hydrate one’s body with plain water because teas and coffees act as diuretics, which remove water from the body.

It is not a good idea to do this on a daily basis as the body adapts and gets used to the pattern. Since one is only consuming plain water for a specific period the body may go into starvation mode.

Breaking IF requires a technique to make sure one doesn’t build up more acid in body after the fasting period.

Have a glass of warm lemon water with two dates or a half cup of fruit (simple natural energy source). This will add more alkaline to the body which reduces digestive issues. This can be followed by a light meal after 30 minutes or an hour.

It is best to have foods like upma, poha, khichdi, dal rice, etc, as these are easier to digest. During the fasting period the body does not have a lot of energy, as such one should not indulge in heavy workouts. However, one can do light workouts like walking, yoga, stretching exercise and joint rotations, etc.

The entire purpose of IF is for the body to concentrate on detoxification, healing and building, rather than energy expenditure and muscle building.

Hope these inputs help you focus on detoxifying the body in order to lead a healthy life.

Let’s stop thinking and start fasting!