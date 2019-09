Let’s have one election in the name of Education: Manish Sisodia

Let’s have one election in this country in the name of education, rather than caste, religion or regionalism. This is an appeal made by Delhi state’s revolutionary education minister Manish Sisodia.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia was in Goa to release his book ‘Shiksha’ which narrates the experiments he made in Delhi in the field of education.

And especially in upgrading the standard of government schools, surpassing the private schools.