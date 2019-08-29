LETTERS TO TH EDITOR

Install Power Backup System In Mapusa Govt Offices Complex

Many government offices of Bardez taluka function at the government offices complex in Mapusa. During power failures, the employees are forced to stop work, as the computers do not have UPS systems or generator to work on. One can imagine the loss of man-hours and the inconvenience caused to the people, who come from far for their work. The situation is worse during a long outage. On August 27, there was an unannounced power shutdown due to load shedding. The people, who had come for their work, were waiting at these offices in the hope that power would be restored but in vain. Many of them wondered why such a big government complex does not have a backup facility like a high-capacity generator when even smaller establishments have one. It makes sense to install a generator and prevent loss of man-hours and also delay and inconvenience to the people. Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza should take up the matter with the government on priority and have the needful done in the interest of timely service to the people.

RODNEY DE SOUZA, ASSAGAO

Swachh Bharat: Goa As Worst Performing State

As per the latest data available with the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation (Swachh Bharat Mission) for open defecation free (ODF) coverage, Goa reportedly stands at the bottom of the table with total coverage of 11.64 per cent. In fact, it is the only state in the country whose coverage is below 20 per cent. It is understood that the state now plans to place mobile bio-digester toilets as a temporary measure. It is pertinent to note that Goa had aimed to achieve ODF status by August 31. This seems like an impossible task. Though the state has shown a slight progress on the front from last year by reporting a rise in total coverage from 5.87 per cent to 11.64 under the mission, it still lies at the bottom of the table for the ODF coverage in the country. Taking into account the influx of migrants into the state, achieving an ODF status appears a far cry for the state. The rapid growth of slums at several places in the state has added to the problem. Most of those living in the slums do not have proper sanitation and resort to open defecation. Goa does not have the infrastructure to handle such a large influx of migrants and placing of mobile bio-digester toilets may not help cater to this large migrant population. Drastic situations call for drastic measures.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO