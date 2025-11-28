LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Ahmedabad’s victory

As expected, India has earned the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Ahmedabad. It is indeed a proud moment and sporting honour for India since it is a global acknowledgement that the country now possesses the infrastructure and organisational muscle needed to conduct mega international events. The choice of Ahmedabad also suggests a push to expand sporting infrastructure beyond Delhi, which has been the preferred city for large international sporting events. Notably, the 2030 CWG will offer India a chance to exorcise the ghosts of 2010 and repair its reputation as a credible sporting destination. Importantly, the organisers should focus on how to leverage the CWG hosting rights to foster the sporting culture and ecosystem across the country—in an unbiased manner, based on region-specific needs. For a nation wishing to host the 2036 Olympics, the goal has to be bigger than showcasing its capability as an able organiser. If Ahmedabad delivers the 2030 CWG successfully, India can boast itself as a trusted arena for global sport.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Blinding headlights

The widespread misuse of high-beam headlights by drivers and riders is often ignored, but it could be one of the biggest road safety problems. Such headlights are meant to be used only on dark stretches where there is no oncoming traffic. However, many motorists keep the headlights on high beam throughout the journey. These headlights are dangerous because they cause temporary blindness and disorientation, reduce reaction time, and can lead to accidents. The bright glare can overwhelm a driver’s vision, causing them to miss pedestrians, road dividers, or other hazards. A driver blinded by high beams may need to look away from the road to recover their vision, leading to a moment of distraction and potential loss of control. Motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians can be particularly vulnerable, as the light can effectively ‘blind’ them completely for a short period. This is compounded by the use of powerful LED lights. Low beam should be used in urban areas or where there is oncoming traffic. It is necessary to turn from high to low beams when the vehicle is within about 500 feet of an oncoming vehicle. Using high-beam headlights is illegal in well-lit areas and when an oncoming vehicle is within a certain distance. The use of high-beam lights in cities is illegal under Motor Vehicles Act. Awareness and enforcement of traffic rules is necessary to tackle the menace.

Adelmo Fernandes, Vasco

Guardrails for truth

The Supreme Court’s observations on the urgent need for guardrails against misinformation point to a vacuum we can no longer ignore. A preventive mechanism is not censorship it is a shield against the reckless spread of falsehoods that endanger lives and erode public trust. Yet regulation must be balanced with independence; an autonomous panel is crucial to ensure grievances are heard without fear or bias. If platforms escape accountability, ordinary citizens bear the consequences. The digital space cannot remain a lawless arena. Thoughtful, transparent regulation is not a threat to free speech but a commitment to protecting truth in a chaotic information age.

Dr Vijaykumar HK, Raichur

Case for jaguar conservation

November 29 is International Jaguar Conservation Day. We must know that third biggest cat after lion and tiger, jaguar can easily be seen during dry seasons when its preys come frequenting waterholes. The United Nations (UN) has included the marvellous beauty in its global appendices governing ‘the Conservation of migratory species of wild animals’ (Bonn Convention). Nearly 1,60,000 jaguars are found in 19 countries spread through North and South America though its population has seen a steep fall over the years. The loss of habitat and degradation have haunted the big cat. The animal is known to cross many international borders of Americas in its quest for supremacy and breeding. Trans-boundary conservation, therefore, holds great significance. The maintenance and restoration of migratory corridors are long-term goals for the IUCN. Plenty of jaguar conservation units have sprung up across North America and South America.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

Harbinger of change

The world is a stage with varied types of governance systems. We have seen that many different forms of political systems have been replaced in several countries. America is an example that strikes the mind because of its success story. In New York, by far the richest city on earth, the people have elected Zohran Mamdani who through his policies seem to embark on a new ‘soft’ capitalism that could embody a neo-socialist stance to the form of governance in the US, thus bringing on board a large number of people who find it difficult to live in the Mecca of American cities. This humane touch is bound to propel him into greater prominence which could become a model for other big American cities to emulate. New York looks set to be the harbinger of better times in America.

Elvidio Miranda, Panaji