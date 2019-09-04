LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Washroom Water Wastage

A RESEARCH paper paints a sorry picture of the world in the not-so-distant future. It says that future wars will not be fought over petrol or oil but over water availability. The reason for this would be global warming and rapid increase in world population. Hence saving water should be the topmost priority of every household. It must be said that in our homes much of the water goes waste in the washrooms. In this context a Japanese sanitary appliance manufacturing company has come up with a novel way of saving water at home. It has built a toilet seat which has a hand-wash basin mounted on top of the flush-tank. The used water from the wash-basin empties into the flush tank which when full can be used to flush the toilet. In this case the added advantage is that soapy water from the wash-basin will be used to flush the toilet. Indian manufacturing companies should introduce this idea in their sanitary appliances which will go a long way in saving water.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

Steep Fines Can Boost Corruption

The steep and unreasonable hike in fines for traffic-violation even for petty violations which at times are unavoidable, but hiking it suddenly in range of Rs 1000-Rs 1500 will induce large-scale corruption because people will find it advantageous to pay a part of such heavy fine to traffic-policemen on duty rather than having a big hole in their pockets that too in cumbersome court-proceedings. Traffic-fines for normal traffic-violations should be maximum Rs 500. For serious offences like drunken driving or allowing driving by minor children, fine can be rupees Rs 5000- Rs 10,000. There are practical instances when violation of crossing zebra-lines is due to sudden turning of red light to orange light. New traffic-rules must have taken care of such instances. Moreover even when traffic-fines were low previously, holding regular traffic-courts allowed violators to skip even earlier smaller fines. There is also a need to discourage automobile-sector, rather than encouraging it in the name of economic slowdown so as to decongest road and parking space from ever-increasing vehicles on roads.

MADHU AGRAWAL, DELHI