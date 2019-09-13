LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Eliminating All Single-Use Plastics

Kudos to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to scrap plastics by 2022 by launching a campaign with a ban on as many as six items from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It is a welcome step that the Modi government is set to impose a nationwide ban on plastic bags, cups and straws on October 2 in its most sweeping measure, yet to stamp out single-use plastics from cities and villages that rank among the world’s most polluted. These single-use plastics to be banned include plastic bags, cups, plates, small bottles, straws and certain types of sachets. Every day, we come across different types of plastics in our lives, be it a lunchbox or more commonly a plastic bag. But have we ever thought how a plastic bag is made and what happens to it once we discard it in waste. Both these aspects are extremely important, as they are major environmental concerns for the entire world. Keeping in mind the sad state of our environment, right measures need to be taken at the earliest. Plastic bags that end up in water bodies cause deleterious damage to aquatic life. The policy of recycling plastic bags has failed terribly because people do not adhere to rules, as they are ignorant about the harmful effects of plastics. As plastic is non-biodegradable, it takes almost 5,000 years for the degradation to take place. Plastic bag waste cannot also be disposed of through incineration, as the process releases harmful gases that can deteriorate the atmosphere. In his Independence Day speech on August 15, the Prime Minister had already urged people and government agencies to “take the first big step” on October 2 towards freeing the country of single-use plastics. He has rightly stressed that citizens must buy indigenous products and strive to make the policy of ‘Make in India’ a success.

VINOD C DIXIT, AHMEDABAD

On State Of The Economy

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has attributed the slowdown in the automotive industry to the change in the mindset of millenials, who prefer using cabs like Ola and Uber instead of purchasing cars and paying high equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on loans. Maybe so! But how does that explain the slowdown in the truck manufacturing industry? Ashok Leyland has reported a drop of nearly 50 per cent in demand for trucks. Tata Motors, M&M and others are sailing in the same boat. Let us get real. Millenials do not commute in trucks, so why the slump in truck production? Trucks carry manufactured goods and raw materials. Clearly there is a huge decline in manufacturing, which is having a ripple effect on all sectors of the economy, including the automotive industry and real estate.

ROBERT CASTELLINO, CALANGUTE