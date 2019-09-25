LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Traffic Police Must At School Bus Stops

In a tragic incident, a five-year old boy died after being knocked down by a van while crossing the road in Canacona after he got down from a school bus. The boy’s grandfather was waiting to take him home. It is observed that after school hours several little children get off the school bus in a hurry to reach home. Hence the spot where the school bus stops to drop the children assumes significance. The school bus needs to stop at places where there is less of traffic. The bus conductor needs to step out of the bus and assist the children in crossing the road by halting the traffic if necessary. Little children are in a playful mood after schools hours as they are eager to reach home and in the process may not pay heed to the traffic while crossing the road. A cop posted at the spot where the school bus stops every day after school hours could be of a huge help to prevent any untoward incident.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

Pakistan Returns To Its Ugly Ways

Just like a sow that is washed returns to her wallowing in the mud, Pakistan returns to its ugly ways of waywardness after India struck Balakot terror camp. Moreover, 500 ultras are preparing to try to sneak into India. Pakistan, a recalcitrant nation, is coming back again to its crooked ways to attack India by sending infiltrators, and the Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday sent out a clear warning to Islamabad saying the response to the terror camp getting functional again may go beyond India’s previous response by way of an airstrike by the IAF in February. The presence of more than 450-500 terrorists-double their strength in the last three years – at terror launch pads and camps is indeed worrying India and these well-trained terrorists will try to infiltrate both from the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border. India has a similar situation like that of Israel. The only difference is that while Israel has more than one enemy around it, India has only one irritating enemy-Pakistan. People of Pakistan do not know that time has changed and the old ways of disturbing one’s neighbours are passé, whereas it is to be joyous for Pakistan to have company with India and being in friendly terms can cause more constructivethings to happen than being unfriendly. It is hoped that Pakistan would understand the truth of preciousness of being friendly with India,and also it is hoped that it will never lock horns with India.

T K Nandanan, Kochi

On Reining In Private Bus Operators

After having toned down the rhetoric and demands of private taxi owners Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should now turn his attention to rein in private bus operators, who are running their bus services in a manner, the likes of which are never witnessed anywhere in the country or in the world. Transport rules it appears do not apply to these buses, otherwise one would not witness chaotic scenes of law and order thrown to the winds. There are no bus timings, buses stop in-between regular bus stops to pick up passengers, passengers boarding at bus terminals have to sit for long till the bus is overloaded to suffocation, no bus tickets are issued, conductors often overcharge passengers, resulting in heated arguments. Bus fares have been increased beyond the reach of the common man. What was Rs 5 soon became Rs 8 then Rs 10 and now Rs 15 in the past few months. This is the sorry state of Goa’s transport system which has made Goa the laughing stock of tourists in particular. It is therefore my humble request to the CM to come down firmly on private bus operators who have been calling the shots and holding past govts to ransom with their unjustified demands and bringing a bad name to the state.

A F Nazareth, Porvorim