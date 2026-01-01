LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Incident-free tourism

In 2025, Goa witnessed several offences and faced tourism-related concerns such as fire, water-sports accidents, cheating by touts, overcharging by taxi drivers and owners of rent-a-vehicle, fisticuffs and fights, some of which resulted in injuries and/or death of tourists/locals, eccentric behaviour by tourists, drunken driving, drowning cases and many more. Added to these woes were the accumulation of tonnes of garbage (dry and wet), especially along the beautiful coast. Maintaining safety, security and cleanliness are not only the tasks of the government but it is also the responsibility of the locals and tourists. Goa government could declare 2026 as the year of Litter and Incident Free Tourism (LIFT), as tourism is one of the mainstays that boosts economy and provides jobs to lakhs of people. Instead of adding different tourism types (wellness, concert, cultural etc.), it would suffice if a handful of activities are given due consideration. Lastly, police should play a more proactive role in curbing accidents and unpleasant occurrences.

Sridhar D Iyer, Caranzalem

Hazardous indulgence

Of late, we have been increasingly witness to children standing with their heads out of car sunroofs while the vehicle is in motion. This is an extremely dangerous practice, aided by irresponsible parents, and it might result in grievious injuries or even fatalities. The sunroof was actually invented for use in Scandinavian nations, which are sunlight-deficient. It is a worthless feature in India where avoiding the fierce tropical sun is the greater challenge. Adults too are seen doing crazy stuff with their bodies leaning out of the car hatch. Hope all concerned recognise the hazardous nature of such pursuits and avoid them.

Rekha Sarin, Benaulim

A new start

We have entered yet another year after bidding farewell to 2025, which saw a mixture of good news and bad, with growth and slowdown in some sectors and achievement and disappointments in some areas. The year was witness to numerous incidents of fire claiming innocent lives across the globe. Many road and train accidents also occurred in 2025. We also saw a setback in the Indian aviation industry due to the Indigo crisis. On the positive side, we celebrated our women’s cricket team winning the ICC Cup and the men’s team winning matches. Year 2025 also saw the rise and fall of gold prices. We had the United States’ President imposing trade tariffs on many countries, including India. Pakistan was in the news for Imran Khan getting imprisoned and punished in connection with a case of corruption. We lost our cine star ‘He-Man’ Dharmendra Deol, who passed away. Goans objected to projects in villages like Chimbel and Sancoale. Let us hope 2026 brings good fortune and luck to all.

Raju Ramamurthy, Vasco

Well-deserved success

Hats off to Aaryan Zishan Ahmed, a young and exceptionally gifted scientific mind from Rangia in Assam. Ahmed has made a remarkable mark in the field of space science by discovering two new asteroids. This outstanding achievement adds a radiant chapter to planetary science and reflects not only his rare scientific insight but also the immense potential of India’s youth. To expand the frontiers of the universe at such a young age is no ordinary feat. Moreover, recognition from a globally respected institution like the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) underscores the international merit of his work. This wonderful accomplishment stands not only as a source of honour but also makes the entire nation hold its head high with pride.

Kyamudin Ansari, Mumbai

Safety standards

India is the world’s largest producer and exporter of agarbattis or incense sticks. Agarbatti industry is a huge employment avenue for the jobless, especially women. But does the industry meet the required safety standards is the important question. There is an array of studies conducted on the toxic health hazards. Airway dysfunction and skin infections are only a couple of well-documented ones. In this regard, the Centre has rightly decided to ban certain toxic chemicals from agarbattis so as to ensure individual health besides guaranteeing a clean, safe and sustainable environment. Allethrin, permethrin, cypermethrin, benzyl cyanide and ethyl acetate are a few chemicals and fragrant substances that are proposed to be removed from agarbattis. The Consumer Affairs Ministry also hopes to keep a scrupulous watch on raw materials used for manufacture, and burning quality, of the incense sticks. The refined ‘Indian standard’ of agarbatti production is expected to usher in renewed confidence among large-time buyers as well as domestic consumers.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola