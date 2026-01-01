LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Strength of introverts

One should never assume quiet as weak and loud as strong. Introversion is strength and introverts are not arrogant. Actually, they are a misunderstood lot and also ridiculed to a great extent by their families. Contrary to perception, introverts are neither shy nor anti-social. They only prefer to stay away from the limelight, but remain creative problem solvers through listening. Introverts introspect and remain reserved. Many introverts are intellectuals who have excelled in their chosen field of work. All popular solitudinarians would perhaps say that people should live the way they want to and not the way society tells them. Wise men speak because they have something to say, while the fools talk because they have to say something.

Famous German psychologist Felicitas Heyne, who calls herself an extrovert but describes her life partner as an introvert, initiated the World Introvert Day on January 2, 2011.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

On Kushavati district

Goa government has reportedly notified the creation of a third district ‘Kushavati’ by carving it out from the existing South Goa district and with Quepem as its headquarters. The new district will reportedly comprise the boundary-wise talukas of Dharbandora, Sanguem, Quepem and Canacona. This step will mark a key change in the administrative composition of Goa. With a district headquarters closer to remote talukas, people will not have to travel long distances to access key government services. The proposal targets historically underserved areas. A closer administrative centre can help ensure quicker delivery of social and infrastructural initiatives at the grassroots level and bring additional central assistance. Establishing district offices, including a district collectorate, police and block offices can generate government jobs. Regions like Sanguem and Canacona, which are at a distance from Margao, which is the South Goa headquarters, may not be responsive to the local concerns. Splitting a large district can reduce the workload on the existing district officials, potentially improving response times and service quality. Meeting certain socio-economic criteria could allow the new district to benefit from special central government schemes, improving funding for health, education and rural development. Hinterland areas could receive infrastructure upgrades including roads, schools and healthcare thereby reducing disparities within the state. Setting up a new district involves significant initial expenditure, which includes establishing offices, appointing officials and developing infrastructure. All said and done, the success of this reform will depend on how it translates into tangible improvements in the lives of Goans, especially in the hinterland, without placing undue strain on the state’s resources.

Adelmo Fernandes, Vasco

Much ado about growth

A Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $4.18 trillion sounds big but for 1.48 billion people, it means little when wealth is concentrated at the top. This ‘growth’ is corporate-led, not people-led. Ambani and Adani’s wealth has exploded through policy favours, monopolies, cheap public assets, loans written off, while the middle class pays record taxes, faces inflation, job insecurity, and falling savings. The GDP rank does not put food on the table, create quality jobs or fix education, healthcare, pollution and inequality. An economy that makes billionaires richer but burdens the middle class is not success, it is criminal imbalance.

Rekha Sarin, Benaulim

Attack on Christians

Christmas 2025 was marred by shocking and shameful acts of unruly mobs. They vandalised churches, disrupted and harassed carol singers and Christmas gatherings and stormed schools, which according to them, is Western culture. These acts of violence deserve strong condemnation. Festivals are meant to bring people together in joy and harmony and not to spread fear and insecurity. Christmas stands for peace, love and togetherness. Any attempt to disturb such a sacred and peaceful occasion through intimidation is deeply painful and wounds our shared sense of humanity. Every citizen of the country, no matter what caste or community they belong to, deserves dignity and safety. Violence in any form, and against any community, has no place in a civilised society. While our Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes to a cathedral in Delhi and attends Christmas Mass, mobs attack, harass and intimidate Christians on their way to church or those making merry amongst themselves.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

Course correction

By initiating action on important judicial rulings, the Supreme Court has reinstated justice in two diverse cases with underlying common themes of State, society and public scrutiny. Firstly, its decision to keep in abeyance an earlier judgment on the definition of the Aravalli hills is timely and prevents an ecological disaster in vast areas of northern India. The other action is in response to the Delhi High Court’s order suspending the prison sentence of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, in the Unnao rape case.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai