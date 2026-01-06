LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Lifeguards at the frontline of Goa beach safety

As many as 22 people were reportedly rescued from drowning along the state’s beaches in the first weekend of 2026, thanks to the swift and courageous actions of Drishti Marine lifeguards, who once again rendered yeomen service in protecting lives. Drowning remains a persistent and preventable danger along Goa’s vast and popular coastline. The sea gives joy, but it demands respect. With over 100 kilometers of beaches attracting millions of domestic and international tourists each year, Goa faces a unique challenge. The state government needs to balance tourism, recreation, and safety in an environment of unpredictable seas, strong currents, and human complacency. Drowning incidents usually stem from a combination of factors which include rip currents, rough sea conditions during the monsoon, swimming after consuming alcohol and ignoring warning flags and instructions of lifeguards. Drishti Marine has become synonymous with beach safety in Goa. Its trained lifeguards, strategically deployed across popular beaches, are often the thin line between life and death. Their vigilance, quick response, and local sea knowledge have saved thousands of lives over the years. Children must never be left unattended near the sea. Even shallow water can be dangerous. Life jackets and constant supervision can prevent a dangerous situation. Many domestic tourists experience the sea for the first time in Goa and are attracted by it. Rescue should be the last line of defense. Prevention should be the first. Every rescue is a success story, but every rescue also signals a near-tragedy. The heroism of Drishti Marine lifesavers deserves public recognition. But the greatest tribute to their work would be fewer rescues. Not because they are absent, but because people listen to them, learn from them and act responsibly.

Adelmo Fernandes, Vasco

Limits of power

The dastardly attack on Venezuela and capture of President Nicolas Maduro and wife by the US military raises several questions as to why the entire world, including the UN and Security Council is silent and powerless to rein in President Donald Trump and his dictatorial attacks on smaller countries. If International law has been violated by the abduction of the head of state and its sovereignty, then how is it that nothing is being done to put Trump under arrest by the International criminal court of justice? Are we going to experience another one -man show of dictatorial madness being unleashed on other smaller countries like Cuba, Colombia and Greenland as well, which are now on the hit list of Trump? We have had enough of destruction in Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan under earlier US Presidents. It is therefore high time for countries of the world to unite to save the world from American hegemony and destruction by the actions of a single individual, who it appears, is drunk with power and has overstepped his brief as President.

A F Nazareth, Porvorim

Stray dog control

It is quite imperative to prevent and restrict dog menace in housing societies in and around the state of Maharashtra and people suffer because of dog bites and rabies in the vicinity. In response to a fresh Supreme Court directive, the Maharashtra government has told all civic bodies to remove stray dogs from public places such as schools, hospitals, bus depots, railway stations and sports complexes. A new government resolution (GR) issued on Monday mandates immediate action by municipal corporations, councils and nagar panchayats. The GR orders local authorities to capture stray dogs, sterilise them, vaccinate them, and then relocate them to shelters; they cannot simply be returned to the same public areas. Alongside this, civic bodies must set up clearly defined feeding zones for community dogs. Those who feed the animals outside these zones will face action. To help citizens report stray-dog related issues, the government has made it mandatory for every local body to run a helpline. These complaints will be monitored, and a state coordinator, based in Navi Mumbai, has been appointed to make sure the rules are being followed properly.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Parole and privilege

Notorious godman Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim, languishing in jail for a series of serious offences including rape and murder, has been granted a 40–day parole again: in August last year the same largesse was shown to him. A 20-day furlough and another 30- day parole were granted to him the same year. Ram Rahim has walked out of the prison 15 times since 2017. In the past, a famous film personality was known to obtain parole as if it was his royal, personal right. The Bitti Mohanti case, where the accused released on parole absconded for good six years, was an eye-opener for all involved in handing and controlling parole to convicts in Indian jails, parole is a conditional freedom. It is a “promise” given by the convicts that they would return after the parole period. Though it is usually given for a short duration, special provisions may apply.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola