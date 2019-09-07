LIC Goa division aims for 21% growth in new policy

NT NETWORK

Panaji

LIC in Goa is targeting new policy business of 80,000 policies for 2019-20. With 24.4 per cent of the target already achieved as on August 31 2019, and the second half of the year traditionally being the strongest, the current year looks good for the corporation, said senior company officials on Friday.

Speaking on future performance in context of LIC entering its 64th year, Sanjay Dayal, senior divisional manager, Goa division, said that, in 2019-20, the insurance giant is aiming for Rs 286 crore business of which, Rs 169 crore is from single premium alone and Rs 60 crore is premium collected on new policies.

He said that, the Goa division is proactive in settling claims and all officials work towards settling insurance claims on day-to-day basis. “There are several instances when we have settled claims within a day and our target is to do it on the same day,” said Dayal.

To enable the corporation to achieve its objective of settling claims in double quick time, officials from the Goa division have embarked on a drive to gather data of policy holders. Efforts are on to record mobile numbers and e-mail addresses of customers, said Dayal.

Meanwhile in 2018-19, LIC’s Goa division sold 66,000 new policies with a total first premium income of Rs 208 crore. The Goa division has strength of 3785 agents, of which 54 belong to the million dollar round table (MDRT) category, 21 crorepati and 114 Shataveer agents. It also has 99 development officers and 537 administrative staff in various cadres. The Goa division services more than 10 lakh policy holders.

LIC is celebrating Insurance Week, September 1-7 across all in offices in different states. As part of the celebrations, several initiatives have been launched for local customers such as additional help desks in branch offices, special drive for creating awareness of insurance in rural areas, customer meets, etc. Dayal spoke to the press in the presence of AM Abdul Kareem, manager sales and Abhay Kulkarni, marketing manager, Goa Divison.

LIC has also contributed Rs 25 lakh for construction of an indoor hall at the Manguirish Vidhyadayani Sanstha school in Mangeshi. The schhol imparts education to approximately 1000 students. Dayal added that LIC’s commitment to the state goes beyond life insurance as the corporation aims to do real good to the state through number of measures.