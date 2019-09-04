Lifeguards ensuring safety of devotees during immersion of idols

NT NETWORK

Vasco

Lifeguards attached to Drishti Marine are ensuring safety of devotees at the beaches across the state by providing assistance during immersion of Ganesh idols.

With Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated in the state, the state-appointed professional lifeguard agency is providing assistance keeping in mind the safety of the people, thus ensuring incident-free celebration.

The agency has also offered suggestions on ways to stay safe during immersion of idols along the coast.

Drishti has planned to have a team of lifeguards stationed late at night at the beaches to ensure safe release of idols by devotees. Lifeguards will be deployed beyond their regular hour of duty at identified locations between September 3 to 13.

At the designated beaches, teams of lifeguards will assist people and ensure they are safe while releasing idols in the water. If the sea condition is rough, the lifeguards will offer to carry the idol deeper into the water.

Drishti has urged people to undertake immersion of idols at the main entry point of the beaches where lifeguard teams will be present or approach the lifeguard tower for assistance.

Drishti has also urged devotees to keep a close eye on children while on the beach and not to allow children to venture into water during idol immersion. The agency also advises locals and tourists, many of who turn up to watch the festive proceedings, not to go into water and most certainly restrain to do so if under the influence of alcohol.

It has made arrangements to have an additional backup lifeguard teams and vehicles on standby in case of any

emergency.