‘Like Lord Krishna, Modi gives fitting replies to those who scheme against India’

Special Correspondent| Panaji

Shree Vidyadheesh Teertha Shreepad Wader Swami, the head of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math, described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ‘dharmaputra’ of Bharat.

“This honour is in recognition of his significant contributions to the promotion and preservation of Hindu Dharma,” he said.

Swamiji was delivering his blessing speech before a massive gathering during the 550th anniversary celebrations of the Partagali Math tradition, in the presence of the Prime Minister.

He said that the Prime Minister religiously follows the auspicious Chaturmas period as well as the days of the Navratri festival and even takes up fasting during these occasions, which is why his spiritual strength has ensured his success as the Pradhan Sevak – Prime Servant – of India.

He also advised Modi to start fasting during the holy Ekadashi day so as to increase the spiritual strength and, in turn, his administrative performance, thus helping in achieving the task of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Comparing Modi’s working style and way of thinking with that of Lord Krishna, Swamiji said that this particular aspect was clearly visible during the Covid pandemic, when the Prime Minister supplied the related vaccines not only to Indians but also to many other countries. He said that, like Lord Krishna, Modi also gives fitting replies to those who scheme against India.

He said that the 77-foot bronze statue of Lord Rama will result in the progress of the local population, which in turn will assist in the increase in their trust.

“And when there is improvement in trust, people start making more efforts towards the progress of the nation,” he said, pointing out that this is nothing but the slogan given by the Prime Minister, which is ‘Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas, Sab ka Prayas’.