Lobo: Bardez Bhavan proposal sent to Chief Minister

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Minister for Waste Management Michael Lobo on Friday said that proposal regarding Bardez Bhavan has been submitted to the Chief Minister, who wants it to be taken up on priority.

Replying to a question on casinos, Lobo said that no casino will be shifted to Calangute.

“We are not bringing any casino on land in Calangute neither near Aguada fort as rocks and strong sea waves will not make it suitable for casinos. However, casinos can be shifted on the other side of Aguada bay,” Lobo said.

On Friday, the Minister attended a public grievances meeting at the government complex in Mapusa.

The Minister touched on various issues pertaining to the taluka including migrant children who are found roaming on beaches, realignment of kiosks in the government complex, regarding organic waste convertor in Mapusa market, scrap items lying in the government complex etc.

The meet was also attended by additional collector Mahadev Arondekar, deputy collector Sudhir Kerkar and other officials. Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza along with civic chairperson Ryan Braganza and other councillors was also present.

Raising concern over number of minor children from other states found loitering on beaches, Lobo has called for a joint meeting of police and social welfare so that a plan can be worked out to rescue and shift them to Apna Ghar.

He inspected the municipal market area along with MLA Joshua D’Souza and civic chairperson Ryan Braganza and asked them to expedite the process regarding organic waste convertor in the market to tackle wet waste. He also assured them of help in resolving parking, congestion and other issues.

It was also decided to take up work of realignment of kiosks. Lobo asked the civic chairperson to take up construction work of a shed for storing scrap material.

On Sonsoddo issue, Lobo said that “a state-of- the-art garbage treatment plant will be set up at Sonsoddo to resolve the garbage issue” and appealed to people not to play politics on it and support government in its endeavour.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Mapusa bus stand project may get further delayed as the government is yet to decide on which mode the project is to be taken up, whether PPP mode or through state funds.

Commenting on the issue, Mapusa MLA D’Souza said that “the decision on mode of funding the bus stand project is yet to be decided upon.”

The Transport Minister in the recently-concluded assembly session had assured that foundation stone for Mapusa bus stand would be laid in October, however, till date there is no clarity on it.