Lobo questions wisdom of six-month extensions

Panaji: Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Wednesday said that granting extensions to casino vessels after every six months allowing them to continue with their operations in the Mandovi is not the right way.

Speaking to media persons after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Lobo suggested that the government should decide once and for all whether the casino vessels can really be shifted from the Mandovi, or whether there are alternative sites or not.

At the meeting, the ministers tried to impress upon Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that granting extension after every six months to the casino vessels for operating in the Mandovi is not right, he said.

The government should consult ministers and MLAs and decide once and for all whether they can really be shifted to other alternative sites.

“All the cabinet ministers agreed at the meeting that the government has to come out with a casino policy, as it is not right to keep on granting extensions after every six months… The Chief Minister has assured that the government will do something in this matter before the expiry of the extended period,” he said.

Lobo said the government will come out with a casino policy to resolve the issue once and for all.

“When you grant a licence to anybody, you cannot tell him or her that it is for six months. This is a wrong course. It has been going on from the Manohar Parrikar regime to the Laxmikant Parsekar regime to now… I have told the Chief Minister that this is a new dispensation and we need to think positively in the interest of the people investing in the state,” he added.

The minister said that one casino operator has agreed to shift the vessel towards the other side of the river, and that the government has already communicated to the Captain of Port to conduct a feasibility inspection in the next four to five days.