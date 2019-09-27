Lobo visits Sonsoddo waste plant, raises a stink over its condition

NT NETWORK

Margao

Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo on Thursday visited the waste treatment plant at Sonsoddo, expressing his surprise over the condition of the plant.

Stating that he has never seen such a messy dump anywhere, Lobo held responsible local legislators, MMC councillors and the contractor for the mess at the plant.

“Waste is not being treated at the site. And the official certifying that the waste is treated at the plant needs to be suspended. There are no lights at the plant… People of Fatorda and Margao and surrounding areas must take the matter up with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant,” he said.

The minister disclosed that the bioremediation of the old waste running into 2.35 lakh cubic metre will commence from next month, generating electricity out of the waste.

Plastic from the plant will be sent to a cement factory in Karnataka for treating or processing, he said.

The MMC will have to start putting up two bio-digesters of 10 tonne each at the SGPDA market to treat wet waste, without sending it to the Sonsoddo site, the minister said.

Promising to construct a new waste treatment plant at Sonsoddo, Lobo said that he and officials of the Goa Waste Management Corporation would visit Norway and Sweden to understand the working of the technology involved in treating plastic waste there.

“They have invited us to see their technology. If it is really good, we will adopt it here…,” he said, adding that he wants to resolve the Sonsoddo waste tangle, and sought people’s support to the GWMC.

When media persons pointed out that the matter is in the High Court, Lobo said the court case pertains to payments to Fomento Green.

“I held unofficial talks with Fomento chief Avdhut Timblo. I am hopeful that he will try to solve the issue since he is a dignified person. Timblo also held a meeting with the Chief Minister in this regard,” he said.

Lobo visited the plant amid strong presence of police personnel along with Curtorim ZP member Moreno Rebello, Curtorim sarpanch Rui Menezes and others, ignoring the protestors who had gathered on the roadside holding placards.

Three legislators – Digambar Kamat (Margao), Vijai Sardesai (Fatorda) and Alexio Reginaldo Lourenco (Curtorim) – were seen with the protestors.

Angered by the cold-shoulder given by the minister, Sardesai said that Lobo visited the plant to play politics.

“Proactive citizens of Fatorda wanted answers. Why did Lobo disappoint the citizens and slip away?” the Fatorda MLA asked.

He said the Chief Minister should scrap the high-powered committee on the Sonsoddo tangle.

Sardesai slammed Lobo for not taking the MMC and neighbouring panchayats into confidence, alleging that the Minister for Waste Management has no intention to solve the Sonsoddo tangle, “but to make money out of it”.

The protestors shouted slogans against the minister.