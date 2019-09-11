LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Aashreya, three others reach boxing quarters

PANAJI: Aashreya Naik from Goa and three others — Jessica Karra, Neha Kadam and Suman Yadav — representing Goa entered the quarterfinals of 3rd BFI Junior Women’s Boxing Championship being held at National Boxing Academy in Rohtak, Haryana. In their respective quarterfinal bouts, Aashreya will face Sneha Gupta of Jharkhand, Neha Kadam will play Tannu of Haryana and Suman Yadav will take on Sandhya of Maharashtra.

AIFF Grassroots Leaders Course at Fatorda

PANAJI: The Sesa Football Academy in collaboration with AIFF and GFA will organise a 4-day AIFF Grassroots Leaders Course at the Artificial Turf, Nehru Stadium, Fatorda from September 19 to 22. For details and nominations Tanuj Khatu (tanujk2198@gmail.com) or Macrena Dias or Melroy Moura may be contacted at Sesa Football Academy, Sirsaim or Genevieve Colaco, AIFF Development Officer with GFA (genevieve.colaco@the-aiff.com).

Curtorim Gymkhana’s U-16 trials on Sept 13

CURTORIM: Curtorim Gymkhana will hold selection trials to select its boys U-16 team to participate in GFA football tournaments. The trials will be held on September 13 at Curtorim Church grounds from 3 pm. Players born on or after January 1, 2004 are eligible to take part and should report with full playing kit and original birth certificate. For more details Arnaldo Costa (9822582836), Alex Dias (9657961612) or Lynaldo Costa (8975958490) may be contacted.