Lokayukta for penal action against present, ex CCP commissioner

Panaji: State Lokayukta Justice (retd) P K Misra has recommended disciplinary action against the commissioner of Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) Sanjit Rodrigues and its former commissioner Dipak Desai for misuse of power in allowing the pay-parking contractor M/s Straight Deal Services continue with the contract in violation of the terms thereby causing loss to the CCP and general public.

The Lokayukta has pulled up the duo for not terminating the contract since very inception as the contractor had committed breach by not paying dues, and starting the recovery procedure only at the end of the licence agreement amounting to dereliction of duty.

The CCP commissioner Sanjit Rodrigues on behalf of the Corporation had signed an agreement on May 2, 2016 with Straight Deal Services, which was awarded tender by the CCP for collecting pay parking fares in some areas of the capital city, for a period of 12 months.

According to the detailed investigation conducted into a complaint filed by Mukundraj Mudras, the Lokayukta found that the CCP commissioner Rodrigues did not insist on advance payment cheque for the month of May from the contractor at the time of signing the agreement and also allowed unauthorised collection of parking fee of Rs 20 for four-wheelers and Rs 15 for two and three-wheelers beyond 12 hours that is after 8 pm which was against the licence agreement.

“The obvious result of such unauthorised and illegal action of respondent Sanjit Rodrigues was to benefit the contractor irrespective of the fact as to whether there is specific evidence of pay parking fee beyond 12 hours”, the order reads.

Incidentally, Rodrigues, who got transferred within six days of signing the agreement, returned as a commissioner on September 13 last month. He was holding the post from April 2012 to May 2016.

The anti-corruption authority while pursuing the detailed investigation has found inaction on the part of Dipak Desai who served as a commissioner for one and half year from May 9, 2016 to September 12, 2017 and during his tenure he failed to collect post dated cheques in advance as contemplated under the contract.

However, the Lokayukta observed that CCP had the right to terminate the agreement without any notice in view of breach of any of the conditions of the agreement but no action was taken by the successive commissioners.

During the hearing, both CCP commissioners failed to explain to the Lokayukta as to why they did not collect post dated cheques in advance. “It is therefore obvious that there was gross dereliction of duty on the part of both the commissioners resulted in benefitting the contractor and causing loss to the CCP,” the order says.

The state anti-corruption ombudsman came down heavily on former commissioner Dipak Desai and denied to consider the civil suit filed against the contractor during his tenure for recovery as a justification in discharging the duty.

“The fact that subsequently at the end of the licence agreement and after initiation of the present proceeding under the Act, the Corporation has filed a civil suit for recovery of the amount due cannot be considered as justification or excuse for the commissioner Dipak Desai in not discharging his duty as contemplated under the license agreement,” the report says.

The contractor did not make the advance payment of Rs 5.25 lakh each month from June 2016 to the Corporation as per the agreement and instead the Corporation during its meeting on August 25, 2016 decided not to terminate the contract and offered 50percent rebate on pay installments till October 2016.

Despite offering rebate, the contractor failed to pay outstanding amount of Rs 24.25 lakh from June 2016 to October 2016 following which the Corporation issued show cause notice in October 2016 and subsequently issued a demand notice in February 2017 for recovering the dues.

The Lokayukta also observed that the Corporation has initiated proceeding for forfeiting the bank guarantee of Rs 6.30 lakh and EMD of Rs 2 lakh and even filed civil suit in the court of civil judge, senior division, Panaji, which indicated an appropriate action.