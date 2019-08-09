Long queue for milk

Panaji: After remaining completely absent from Panaji, milk sachets from Goa Dairy were available at a shop opposite Pharmacy College in the city on Thursday.

No sooner the news spread that milk was available, soon there was commotion after which the buyers were asked to form a queue and within minutes, the whole lot of milk sachets was exhausted. Many had to even return empty-handed.

Goa Dairy receives milk in bulk from Kolhapur dairy and other dairies in tankers since the milk produced by Goan milk producers is insufficient to cater to the large consumer base.

Milk wholesalers said that many milk brands being supplied from Karnataka and other states have also not reached Goa. As such, many consumers are facing inconvenience. However, milk traders hope the situation will be brought under control once the flood waters start to recede in Kolhapur and Belagavi, as most of the milk comes from these areas.