Loyola HS South District champs

NT NETWORK

Fatorda

Loyola High School, Margao emerged South District champions of Subroto Mukherjee Cup football tournament for U-14 boys as they defeated Our Lady of Perpetual Succour School, Cortalim 7-6 via sudden death in the finals played at artificial grounds, Fatorda-Margao on Tuesday.

Both the teams — knowing well that a win would help them take one step forward in earning the ticket to Delhi — started the match on a cautious note as they mostly resorted to defensive play and burst into speed on occasional forays and counter forays to find the mark.

Varthan Naik and Kunal Naik impressed a great deal for the Cortalim school, giving harrowing time to Loyola HS defenders who fought tooth and nail to prevent their citadel from crumbling under pressure.

In the first session, Perpetual Succour’s Ashon Vaz, Shawn Vaz, Vardhan and Nihar came heavily on Loyola HS, creating quite a panic among their defenders. But somehow Loyola managed to quell the dangerous moves that were meticulously woven by the marauding Perpetual Succour strikers.

The pattern continued in the second session too with both teams having some good chances to find the mark. But lack of accuracy in shooting the ball inside the nets from either side meant that the scoreboard remained untouched. The goalkeepers at either end also proved to be safe pair of hands.

Loyola’s Ashnoy Gomes and Massimo Moraes worked tirelessly to create a dent in Cortalim school’s defence which stood firm to foil all their attempts.

Such was the intense action at either end in the last few minutes that a goal looked imminent at any point of time. But much to the dismay of all those mattered, all their efforts came to a naught following good defending on either side. Loyola HS keeper Acton Barbosa impressed a great deal with smart saves.

As the match neared its end, the teams took no risk and let the game go into the tie-breaker for a decider. And with the tie-breaker also ending in a stalemate, the result of the match had to be decided on sudden death where Loyola HS proved to be better shooters. In the penalty shootout Loyola HS scored through Ashnoy Gomes, Massimo Moraes, Brandon Fernandes, Ashwel Gonsalves, Acton Barbosa, Frazil Andrade and Nathan Almeida.

Our Lady of Perpetual Succour HS, Cortalim could find the mark only through Ashon Vaz, Shawn Vaz, Vardhan Naik, Nihan Naik, Jayson Gama and Doyal Monteiro.