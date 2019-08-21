Luizinho says master plan works to be completed by November 1

Margao: Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro has said that the works under Navelim master plan will be completed by November 1, after the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured to expedite the process. The work is estimated to cost around Rs 1 crore.

Speaking to reporters after a joint meeting with various government officials including PWD, traffic cell, representatives of educational institutions among others, the MLA visited the site to take stock of the situation.

He said that as part of the master plan, traffic signals will be installed at two junctions at either end of the Navelim church, while steel railing will be put up along the footpaths. He also took up the issue of roads stating that there was lot of criticism from the general public over the poor condition of roads.

He said that the work of underground cabling has been tendered at the cost of Rs 65 crore and the work is likely to commence after the monsoon.

He also said that he had raised the matter about Navelim master plan with the Chief Minister who has sanctioned the works to be taken up on priority basis, adding that, the works will be completed by November 1, ahead of Navelim feast.