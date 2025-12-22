Luthra brothers, Birch co-owner to be produced before court today

NT Reporter Mapusa

Anjuna police will produce owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, along with co-owner Ajay Gupta, before the Mapusa JMFC on Monday, as their five-day police custody in connection with the Arpora fire tragedy, which claimed 25 lives, expires on the day.

Meanwhile, the additional district and sessions court is also likely to pronounce an order on the bail applications of the three managers arrested in the fire incident, who are currently in judicial custody.

It may be recalled that Anjuna police had produced the Luthra brothers before the Mapusa court on December 17 after they were brought to Goa following the deportation process, and they were remanded to five days’ police custody.

Police sources said that during the investigation, the Luthra brothers claimed they were not liable for the incident. Police sources also said that investigators are likely to seek further police custody of the Luthra brothers for investigation purposes.

The police custody of Ajay Gupta, a co-owner of Birch by Romeo Lane, will also expire on Monday, and he will be produced before the court. Meanwhile, the hearing on Gupta’s bail application will continue, with the matter fixed for filing of the police reply, police said.