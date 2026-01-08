Luthra brothers’ counsel opposes intervention plea by Joshi family

NT Reporter

Mapusa

The Additional District and Sessions Court at Mapusa on Wednesday heard arguments on an intervention application filed by the Joshi family in the anticipatory bail application of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, in connection with the alleged forgery of a health no-objection certificate to obtain permission for a liquor-related licence for the nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane, Arpora.

The matter has been fixed for orders on January 13.

During the hearing, counsel for Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra opposed the intervention application filed by the Joshi family.

He argued that this was a separate FIR and that the applicants were victims, and therefore the victims’ family had no right to file an intervention application.

However, counsel for the victims, Vishnu Joshi, argued that the victims were directly related to the case and had the right to intervene, as the accused had obtained an excise licence for the club on the basis of forged documents and that, due to their negligence, 25 innocent lives were lost.

He further said that four members of the Joshi family had died in the fire tragedy.

During the hearing on Wednesday, four relatives of the Joshi family were present in court and stood holding photographs of the deceased in their hands till the conclusion of the proceedings.