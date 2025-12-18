M.E.S HS turns 50

NT KURIOCITY

Over 400 former students and teachers of Murgaon Education Society’s Madhav Kamat Higher Secondary School gathered last weekend at Joggers Park, Chicalim, to celebrate the school’s

50th anniversary.

The event began with a welcome address by principal Satyavan Betkekar, who paid tribute to the founders Vasant S. Joshi and Paresh Joshi and highlighted the school’s journey

and values.

Former principals Madhav Kamat, N M Jambagi, Melita Quadros, Nelly Rodrigues and Sachin Kandolkar were felicitated by Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Parag Joshi. A cake baked by alumni twins Artha and Prutha Naik was cut and cultural performances by current students, the Niz Goenkar troupe and alumni Aaron Pereira and Sanifa Rodrigues entertained the audience.

Attendees also enjoyed a nostalgic video tour of the campus.