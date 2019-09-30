Madgaum Urban shelves PMC Bank merger plan

Margao: The Madgaum Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, at its 47th annual general body meeting held on Sunday, informed of its intent to merge with Thane Janata Sahakari Bank (TJSB) after dropping initial plans of merging with Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank).

Account holders and depositors demanded that the bank allow them to withdraw their hard-earned money that is held up with the bank as RBI has limited withdrawals to only Rs 5,000 for six months since May.

The bank’s board of directors assured the account holders that they would not be moving towards the process of liquidation and that they had started the process of asking TJSB to issue a letter of intent to allow it to merge with the latter.

Farmers from Curtorim as well as individual

account holders from Margao, Benaulim and Goa Velha were present for the meeting on Sunday and raised concern over being denied access to their hard-earned money.

“I was not able to save my mother because I didn’t get the money that was in the bank account. Next month my FD (fixed deposit) is maturing and still I won’t be in a position to use it, give me my money back. My husband is hospitalised and requires the money for treatment and payment of my children’s fees is also pending. I have a total of Rs 20 lakh in the account but I can’t use it,” said an account holder.

Curtorim farmers and tenants said they had Rs 6.48 lakh in their account that they were in need of to build the bundhs to help cultivate their fields.

Incidentally, the Curtorim and Benaulim branches of the bank were among the two best credit depositing branches in the state. “We have been loyal for so many years. We require money to build bundhs,” said a Curtorim farmer.

Allaying fears of liquidating the bank, Madgaum Urban Bank’s managing director Kishor Amonkar, chairman Kishore Narvekar, vice chairman Rupesh Mahatme and its nine directors including Atul Verlekar explained the merger process that the bank was working on.

“We are going ahead with the merger and assure that depositors will get their money after the merger. Initially, we had plans of merging with PMC Bank and 70 per cent of the process was completed and were supposed to complete the process by next week. Along with PMC Bank, TJSB was also intending to take the merger ahead. Since PMC Bank is also in trouble now and the merger is not going through. On the same day (as the RBI sanctions on PMC Bank), we started process to merge with TJSB,” said Verlekar and Amonkar adding talks were already underway with the MD of TJSB to start the merger process.

It was also informed that the process of due diligence, which is done prior to a merger, had been completed by TJSB and that they were now waiting for a letter of intent to merge.

“We met the Minister for Co-operative Societies Govind Gaude and he assured that he would speak to TJSB and start the process as early as possible. The MD of TJSB also said the proposal would be put up at their board meeting. Today we took a resolution to go ahead with the process of merger with TJSB and will be taking another special general body meeting with a one-point agenda of merger which will be done after TJSB gives us a letter telling us that they intend to take over our bank,” said Verlekar.

Shareholders also sought an inquiry into the financial transactions of the previous chairman. “Time and again we have been demanding an inquiry into the functioning of the ex-chairman Ramakant Angle and the accounts that had been written off. We demand an Enforcement Department (ED) inquiry under money laundering act and seek recovery of the money from the accounts,” said shareholder Chandan Nayak. Incidentally, St Cruz MLA Antonio Fernandes was also present at the meeting.