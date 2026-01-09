Madhav Gadgil’s Role in Shaping Goa’s Conservation Thinking

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji

Researchers, scientists and environmental activists across Goa recalled their association with eminent scientist and ecologist late Dr Madhav Gadgil, saying his work offered both a conceptual framework and practical guidance for addressing Goa’s conservation challenges amid development pressures.

Gadgil died on Wednesday. He was 83.

Scientist Sujit Kumar Dongre from the Centre for Environment Education said his association with Gadgil was transformative. “He was a great mentor for me,” Dongre said, adding that Gadgil taught him about ecology, human behaviour and the relationship between nature and people.

Dongre worked with Gadgil on the Western Ghats Expert Panel, environmental impact studies of Goa’s mining industry around 2006, and the Goa Vision 2030 document for environment and sustainability in 2010, which, Dongre said, provided a roadmap for development without environmental compromise.

“Conservation is not just protecting wild species, but people involvement,” Dongre said, adding that Gadgil often spoke of his Goan roots. “It’s not just people like us mourning, but the entire Western Ghats is mourning today,” he said.

Environmentalist Abhijeet Prabhudesai, who worked with Gadgil on the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, said Gadgil once expressed regret during a seven-day stay on the Mopa plateau about not including the

area in the Ecologically Sensitive Area. “He was very disturbed,” Prabhudesai said, adding that Gadgil believed people and the environment were inseparable. “He taught us that conservation must remain in the hands of communities,” he said.

Recalling the late scientist’s insistence on scientific integrity, Dr Manoj Borkar, head of the zoology department at Carmel College for Women, said, “We have lost a stalwart.”

Borkar, who first met Gadgil in the 1990s during work on the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, said, “He always insisted he reserves the right to say what he wants to say and had the conviction that what he says was always empirically correct, though may not have been politically correct,” adding that Gadgil’s emphasis on People’s Biodiversity Registers inspired him to establish Goa’s

first biodiversity research cell in 2000.

Professor Malapati K Janarthanam of the Goa State Research Foundation termed Gadgil’s passing as “a great loss for the country and humankind.” He recalled collaborations from the mid-1990s and said Gadgil treated all participants equally, including fresh graduates.

“Gadgil linked biodiversity protection with water security, livelihoods and social justice. The news of his passing is deeply painful, but his intellectual legacy will continue to guide us,” said environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar.

Fr Bolmax Pereira said Gadgil’s ideas would endure. “What has gone is the person or the human being has passed away. Not his idea,” he said.

Gadgil, a scientist and environmentalist of national and international repute, chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel,

whose 2011 report called for identification of ecologically sensitive areas and decentralised, community-driven conservation.