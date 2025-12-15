Magisterial probe into Birch fire gets additional time to file report

Statements of some individuals yet to be recorded

Panaji: The state government has granted an extension of a few more days to the magisterial inquiry committee probing the fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, in which 25 people were killed on the midnight on December 6.

The four-member committee, headed by North Goa District Collector Ankit Yadav, IAS, was constituted on December 8 and was initially given seven days to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the fire that gutted the nightclub, killing staff and tourists.

A Home Department official said that the extension has been granted to enable the panel to complete its report. It was also stated that statements of some individuals, including government officials, are yet to be recorded, prompting the request for additional time.

The committee comprises South Goa Superintendent of Police Tikam Singh Verma, director of Forensic Sciences Ashutosh Apte, and deputy director of Fire and Emergency Services Rajendra Halarnkar.

The panel has been tasked with examining the sequence of events leading to the fire, verifying compliance with statutory licences, identifying lapses, fixing accountability on responsible agencies or departments, and recommending preventive and corrective measures.

Soon after its constitution, the committee began the probe by visiting the incident site and recording statements of several persons connected with the case.

The committee is also verifying documents related to permissions granted by various authorities for operating the nightclub, including those issued by the local panchayat and government departments concerned.