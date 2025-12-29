Major relief for Chapora fishermen as Rs 6cr dredging work commences

Anjuna: Fishermen operating from the Chapora jetty received major relief on Monday as dredging work at the mouth of the Chapora river commenced; it is estimated to cost Rs 6.35 crore.

The work was formally launched with the release of an anchor in the river by Siolim MLA Delilah Lobo in the presence of Anjuna sarpanch Surendra Govekar, officials of the Fisheries Department, the Captain of Ports and panchayat members.

Speaking on the occasion, Govekar said the issue had been a long-pending demand of local fishermen and boat owners operating from the Chapora jetty.

He said the formation of sandbars at the river mouth had reduced water depth, severely affecting fishing activity and causing losses to fishermen.

Due to the sand accumulation, boats could move in and out only during high tide, forcing fishermen to wait and disrupting their operations.

Govekar said that several boats were also damaged after hitting the sandbars.

With the commencement of dredging, the boat owners would get major relief, he said.

Lobo said that the dredging work has been taken up through the Captain of Ports department. She added that once the dredging work is completed, repair and renovation of the jetty will be taken up.

The project was awaiting a no-objection certificate from GCZMA.