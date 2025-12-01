Make deleted voter list public, demands Viegas

NT Reporter

Margao

Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas on Monday demanded that the Election Commission (EC) make public the list of names deleted from the electoral rolls ahead of the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Reacting to the announcement that 90,000 names had been removed, he said the poll body should provide a constituency-wise breakup and place it before the public for scrutiny.

“We want to see how many voters are being discarded in Salcete, likewise see how many voters have been deleted in the constituencies of the BJP top brass including the constituency of party president,” he said.

Condemning the attack at Varca, Viegas said that there was no place for “goondaraj and violence” in society, whether in Benaulim or anywhere

in Goa.

Meanwhile, women leaders from rural and tribal areas joined the Aam Aadmi Party and were announced as its faces for the upcoming zilla panchayat elections.

Viegas inducted Tejaswini Gaonkar from Rivona, Sanjavi Velip from Barcem, and Samiksha Kholkar from Khola, who have been named as party candidates in the freshly released list. Shashikant Velip, who joined recently, will contest from Dharbandora.

Gaonkar said, “BJP has continuously let down the ST community. Our villages are ignored, our youth are ignored, and our issues remain unresolved. On the other hand, AAP’s work, especially the health camps that reached even our remote areas, is commendable. It motivates educated youth like me to join AAP and

serve our community with honesty.”

These young leaders, he said, represented the strength, resilience, and aspirations of Goa’s ST and OBC communities. “Their joining strengthens our fight against injustice and gives a powerful message that people want honest, service-driven politics.”