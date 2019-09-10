Malaysia air quality drops to unhealthy levels

IANS

Kuala Lumpur

The air quality in several areas of Malaysia dropped to unhealthy levels on Monday, according to disaster management authorities.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee of Malaysia said Sarikei town recorded an Air Pollution Index (API) reading of 206 on Monday compared to 193 on Sunday, according to state news agency Bernama.

According to the country’s air quality rating, an API reading of zero to 50 is “good”, 51 to 100 “moderate”, 101 to 200 “unhealthy”, 201 to 300 “very unhealthy”, and 301 and above is “hazardous”, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Sarawak state capital of Kuching entered its third day in the same category, recording an API level of 242, while Sri Aman, close to Indonesian part of the Kalimantan island, recorded an API of 246.

On Peninsula, Malaysia several areas recorded “unhealthy” levels between 100 and 145, with the capital Kuala Lumpur posted a reading of 102.

The Ministry of Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment (MESTECC) on Friday said the cause of the haze was due to forest fires in neighbouring Indonesia.