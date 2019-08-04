Mallika, Sanisha, Janvi, Aditi in semis

NT NETWORK

Margao

Top seed Mallika Gogoi along with Sanisha Shetye, Janvi Naik Dalal and Aditi Chodankar moved into the Ladies singles semifinals in the 50th Golden Jubilee edition of the All Goa Major Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, organised by MCC Sports Club, at MCC Krishna Karwarkar Hall, Margao.

Mallika disposed of Ruchi Kirtani 3-1 in the quarterfinals while Sanisha Shetye was given a huge scare by Trisha Verlekar before prevailing 3-2. In the other two quarters matches,

Janvi Naik Dalal blanked out Leoma Fernandes 3-0 while Aditi Chodankar caused a huge upset by knocking out number two seed Prutha Parrikar 3-2 in a pulsating

match.

The sub junior Girls finals will witness a title clash between Trisha Verlekar and Leoma Fernandes. Trisha who has been in great form this season downed Sneha Mesta 3-0. Leoma won the other semis in contrasting style, edging out number two seed Najida Sheikh in a see-saw match where fortunes kept fluctuating set by set. She won 3-2.

Meanwhile, Prutha Parrikar, Leoma Fernandes, Trisha Verlekar and Sanisha Shetye have moved into the semi-finals in junior girls singles category.

Results:

Sub Junior Girls Quarters: Trisha Verlekar bt Trusha Hammnawar 3-1 (11-5, 15-17, 11-9, 14-12)

Sneha Mesta bt Ruchi Kirtani 3-0 (12-10, 11-5, 11-8); Leoma Fernandes bt Aalya Arora 3-0 (12-10, 11-4, 11-6); Najida Sheikh bt Galya Fernandes 3-0 (11-6, 11-9, 11-6)

Junior Girls Quarters: Prutha Parrikar bt Aditi Chodankar 3-1 (12-10, 11-7, 5-11, 11-8); Leoma Fernandes bt Janvi Naik Dalal 3-0 (14-12, 13-11, 12-10); Trisha Verlekar bt Anushri Naik 3-2 (8-11, 11-4, 11-4, 10-12, 11-5); Sanisha Shetye bt Sneha Mesta 3-1 (11-4, 6-11, 11-8, 11-2).

Ladies Quarters: Mallika Gogoi bt Ruchi Kirtani 3-1 (10-12, 11-4, 11-5, 11-5); Sanisha Shetye bt Trisha Verlekar 3-2 (7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-4, 11-5); Janvi Naik Dalal bt Leoma Fernandes 3-0 (11-2, 11-8, 11-9); Aditi Chodankar bt Prutha Parrikar 3-2 (11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10)

Sub Junior Girls Semis: Trisha Verlekar bt Sneha Mesta 3-0 (12-10, 11-8, 11-3); Leoma Fernandes bt Najida Sheikh 3-2 (9-11, 11-5, 13-15, 11-7, 11-7).