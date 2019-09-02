Mamata flays exclusion of 1,00,000 Gurkhas from NRC

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed

shock over the exclusion of over 1,00,000 Gurkha community members from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam and alleged thousands of genuine Indians had been left out of the document.

In a series of tweets, Banerjee asked the government to make certain that genuine Indians were not left out of the list and ensure justice to them.

“Earlier, I was not aware of the full NRC fiasco. As more and more information is coming in, we are shocked to see that names of more than 1 lakh Gorkha people have been excluded from the list,” the Trinamool Congress chief said on her social media handle.

“In fact, names of thousands of genuine Indians, including those of CRPF and other jawans, family members of former president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, have been excluded. The government must take care that genuine Indians are not left out and justice is meted out to all of our genuine Indian brothers and sisters,” she said.

Altogether 19,06,657 people have been excluded from the final list published on Friday.