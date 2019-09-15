Mandrekar leads St Anthony’s into final

NT NETWORK

Chandor

A 40th minute strike by Pusparaj Mandrekar enabled St Anthony’s SC, Siolim to register a solitary goal win against Sporting Club of Davorlim and enter the final of 46th Chandor Seamen Rolling Trophy Football Tournament played at Chandor grounds of Saturday.

The all important goal which proved to be the match winner in favour of St Anthony’s SC, Siolim came off when Pusparaj ran down the left flank and after dodging two rival defenders that accosted him, unleashed a powerful shot that gave no chance at all to Davorlim keeper Ashikesh Shetty who otherwise had a good day under the bar.

Both the teams were strong in the defence where in Vipul Pednekar, Videsh Sawant, Sahil Pomburphekar and Samgam Pedekar impressed a great deal for Siolim.

Sporting Club of Davorlim too never let their guard down with Piedade Colaso, Andrew Colaso, Micky Fartado and Robinson Colaso remaining alert all the time except in the 40th minute when the team’s defence lost concentration.

Both the teams had a number of chances to find the mark but even as opportunities struck both the teams from close distance, they could not convert at either end.

In the last few minutes of play, Sporting Club of Davorlim tried some long rangers but with no avail.