Manohar Parrikar Vigyan Mahotsav: help of principal scientific advisor sought

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The government has sought the help of the principal scientific adviser to the central government K Vijay Raghavan and Nobel Media for organising the first Manohar Parrikar Vigyan Mahotsav in Goa scheduled on December 13 and 14, later this year.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has written a letter to K Vijay Raghavan requesting him to help in the organisation of the particular event, which envisages participation of Nobel laureates and scientists.

The communiqué recalls that K Vijay Raghavan had been responsible for holding the Nobel Prize Series – India 2018 in Goa, in 2018, with leading Nobel Laureates having participated in the same. The letter further seeks his help in inviting Indian scientists, to attend the Manohar Parrikar Vigyan Mahotsav.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister, acting on the recommendation of the 16-member committee under the chairmanship of the Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) Jose Manuel Noronha, has written to the Sweden-based Nobel Media, requesting it to invite five Nobel laureates to Goa for the December event. The Nobel Media had played important role in the Nobel Prize Series – India 2018.

These five Nobel Laureates include Donna Strickland, a Canadian optical physicist and pioneer in the field of pulsed lasers; Yoshinori Ohsumi, a Japanese cell biologist specialising in autophagy; Tasuku Honjo, a Japanese immunologist; George P Smith, an American biologist; and Kip Thorne, an American theoretical physicist.

The letter written to the Nobel Media also makes a mention of the Nobel Prize Series – India 2018, held in Goa, last year and informs about its impact on the students as well as others who attended this event, as addressed by various Nobel Laureates.

The communiqué from the Chief Minister maintains that Manohar Parrikar Vigyan Mahotsav will be attended by students, researchers, entrepreneurs, and scientists. It further mentions about a roundtable conference, which would be held during the December event.

The Manohar Parrikar Vigyan Mahotsav will be an annual series and is primarily meant to provide guidance to students, who are interested in science and technology.

The series will focus on the importance of science, in order to inspire young students to pursue their education and a career in science, and to help foster innovation and scientific growth.