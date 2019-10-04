Mapusa civic body chief ‘cornered’ over collapse of waste collection system

Mapusa: Stating that door-to-door garbage collection system in Mapusa has collapsed, a ruling councillor asked the chairperson Ryan Braganza to look into the working of the system, and put it back in place.

The council also passed a resolution to outsource the task of ‘hiring the trucks’ during the monsoon and the festive seasons for garbage collection.

During the meeting, councillor Franky Carvalho raised the issue of non-payment of bills pertaining to trucks which were hired, and due to which the contractors are not willing to ply the trucks, and as a result garbage collection in the town is affected.

Joining the discussion on the issue Rajsingh Rane said that “we get our work done from the contractors. However, when it is the time for payments, we make them cry and as a result contractors are not willing to take up the work.”

Councillor Rohan Kavlekar said that “door-to-door garbage collection system has collapsed and as a result heaps of garbage is found lying unattended. Junior engineers are not able to monitor and solve issue.”

“Through the GSUDA, 250 bins were distributed besides two bins were given to every household. Still the problem continues. Waste segregation still continues to be the issue. Driver and labourers are not serious in their work and no one is there to keep a check on them,” said Kavlekar.

Even vice chairperson Marlene De Souza also agreed to the views of Kavlekar and said that “due to the lack of vehicles, waste collection is getting affected.”

Replying on the issue, the chairperson said that “our proposal of Rs 63 lakh for purchase of five vehicles is pending with the government, and following the approval new vehicles will come in.”

“As regards payments, there is a problem with accounts section and also engineering section, due to which delay is caused,” he added.

Coming out with a suggestion over the issue, councillor Sandip Falari said that “the council can float a short-term tender for hiring trucks during the monsoon and during festive seasons like Ganesh, Diwali and Christmas to meet the need so that the waste collection is not affected.”

The proposal was accepted and passed unanimously by the council.

The councillors also demanded a full-time taxation officer, due to the lack of whom the work is getting hampered.

They also demanded an action against vendors who have encroached on the area at the main gate of the market.

Besides, the council also resolved to shift four families of its workers residing at the municipal garage to Cunchelim on a temporary basis.