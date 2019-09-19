Mapusa civic body resolves to ban single-use plastic

Mapusa : The Mapusa Municipal Council on Wednesday has unanimously resolved to ban single-use plastic such as straw, plastic disposal and carry bags within its jurisdiction. The council will write to schools, community halls, religious places, hotels informing them about the ban.

The decision was taken during a special council meeting to discuss swachhata hi seva campaign on banning single-use plastic within Mapusa municipality jurisdiction. During the council meeting chairperson Ryan Braganza informed the council members that through the Goa state urban development agency a letter was received to create awareness and to take measures to ban single-use plastic, following which a meeting was held.

Commenting on the issue, councillor Rohan Kavlekar said that there is no need to conduct awareness in the town as enough has been done by the council. Kavlekar further said the main problem is that a truck comes to the town in the morning and distributes plastic bags to vendors. He said several attempts were made to catch the culprit but all attempts have proved futile.

Councillor Tushar Tople said, “Since 2014 there is a movement going on for banning the use of plastic and enough awareness has been created in the town. He said that it is now the need of the hour to be strict and action must be taken”.

Rajsingh Rane opined that a blanket ban should not be done as the council does not have enough municipal inspectors to monitor and take action.

Councillor Sandip Falari and Sudhir Kandolkar suggested that earlier rexine bags were used instead of plastic, as paper and cloth bags cannot be an alternate to plastic bags.