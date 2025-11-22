Mapusa goldsmiths protest summonsby Andhra police over ‘stolen gold’

NT Reporter

Mapusa

A tense situation unfolded on Friday afternoon after a group of goldsmiths gathered outside the Mapusa police station to support colleagues who were allegedly questioned by the Andhra Pradesh Police in connection with a theft case in their state. The arrested suspect had allegedly claimed that he sold around 300 grams of gold to a goldsmith in Mapusa.

In this connection, the Andhra Pradesh Police issued notices to the goldsmiths concerned, directing them to appear at a police station in the state on November 26.

“We had come here to Mapusa police station as two of our karagirs are being taken into custody in connection with the theft case. Andhra Pradesh police claimed that the thief had told them that the robbed 300 grams of gold was sold to Mapusa goldsmiths, but both the goldsmiths claimed that they had not brought it, however Andhra Pradesh police are asking them to return it, but they have no proof,” said president of the Akhil Gomantak Daivadnya Suwarnkar Karagir Sangh, Audumber Pingulkar.

Sources said, the Andhra Pradesh Police arrested a suspect in a theft case in their state, and the accused claimed he sold the stolen gold to two goldsmiths in Mapusa. Acting on this statement, the Andhra Pradesh Police arrived in Mapusa on Friday, and two suspected goldsmiths were brought to the Mapusa police station for questioning.

After learning of this, other local goldsmiths gathered at the police station and protested, alleging that outstation police had targeted Mapusa goldsmiths based solely on the claims of a thief. Another goldsmith said it was harassment as the police had come without any proof. “If they have proof, then they can take action,” he said.