Mapusa residents meet official over water problem

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

A delegation of residents of Dangui colony, Duler, Canca and few other areas on Friday called upon the concerned official at Mapusa water supply office over the issue of water problem.

The delegation expressed displeasure over the fact that despite assurance they were not getting water supply in their areas.

On Wednesday, PWD Minster Deepak Pauskar had assured people of Mapusa of ensuring 15 MLD of water to resolve the woes in the town prevailing since last few months.

The situation was slightly better with water supply of nearly 17 MLD on Thursday. However, still some pockets of Dangui Colony, Duler, Canca and others continue to reel under water shortage problem.

The delegation informed the assistant engineer Subhash Belgaonkar that there was no water supply despite assurance and in areas where water was made available, it was flowing at low pressure. Locals also complained of muddy water and demanded clean water provision.

After hearing the grievances, assistant engineer Belgaonkar informed the delegation that “water supply has improved in the last two days with the town receiving around 17 MLD water on Thursday.”

Commenting on muddy water supply, Belgaonkar said that “now clear water has been coming from the plant which is supplied to consumers.”

The locals led by Pravin Asolkar, Chetan Bandodkar, Gauresh Keni, and others also demanded that no new water connection should be given in Mapusa until water infrastructure is upgraded.

In this regard, Belgaonkar said that “we have stopped issuing new connections to larger complexes, but it is not in our hands to refuse water connection as NoC is provided by the local body.”

The delegation asked the engineer to inform the concerned authority in writing about the demand for not issuing new water connection.