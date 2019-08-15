Mapusa residents to receive regular water supply from today: Pauskar

NT NETWORK

Public Works Department Minister Deepak Pauskar on Wednesday said that the responsibility will lie with his department if there is any epidemic caused due to consumption of muddy water supplied by the PWD. Pauskar assured the people of Mapusa that regular water supply will be provided to the constituency from Thursday onwards to resolve the water woes affecting the town for the last few months.

Commenting on the muddy water supplied by the PWD, the PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar said that the department gets raw water from Tillari and during the monsoon the rain water which comes from the hills brings with it a lot of mud due to which the turbidity level is

high.

When asked who will be liable if any epidemic takes place due to the consumption of muddy water, Minister Pauskar said, “Yes, PWD will be responsible if there is any epidemic due to the consumption of muddy water supplied by the water supply department”.

He further added that “we will be appointing consultants who will study and examine the cause for high level of turbidity so that in future such issues can be avoided”.

On Wednesday evening a meeting was conveyed at Mapusa which was presided by PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar along with Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza in the presence of MMC chairperson Ryan Braganza held a joint meeting with water supply officials and councillors of the town.

Addressing the media, Pauskar said that from Thursday onwards regular water supply will be supplied to Mapusa to resolve the water problem.

“We will ensure that Mapusa gets 15 MLD of water supply from Thursday onwards so that the water problem can be solved in the town. The department is also working on upgradation of Assonora plant by 30 MLD to supply additional water to meet the demand in the next 10 – 12 months. We expect that the 15 MLD plant for Porvorim will be ready which will reduce the burden of the Assonora plant “informed

Pauskar.

Stating that the people of Mapusa faced a lot of problems due to water shortage for the past one month, Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza said that the problem will be resolved after the assurance given by the PWD Minister.