Margao civic body chief says ready to step down if councillors are not happy

NT NETWORK

Margao

In the midst of rumours that majority of the councillors of Margao Municipal Council are trying to move a no confidence motion against the chairperson Babita Prabhudesai in her absence, Prabhudesai, on Thursday, said that “if the councillors are not happy with her performance then she is ready to step down, on October 2.”

There were talks among the councillors during the special council meeting held on Tuesday that 14 councillors of the total 25 have already decided to move a no trust motion against Prabhudesai.

Prabhudesai, who is currently on medical leave, however, opined that the councillors should lay emphasis on resolving the Sonsoddo issue in the interest of the Margao citizens instead of focusing on destabilising the council in her absence.

She, however, cleared that there were no discussion formal or informal on the issue.

“None met on the issue. None of the councillors expressed their wish to see me off the chair,” she added speaking to ‘The Navhind Times.’

Sources, however, said that the BJP- backed councillors along with a few ruling councillors have already decided to move a no confidence motion, and added that it is likely to be moved post Chaturthi, and fearing that the chairperson has issued a press note.

The Goa Forward Party-backed 11 councillors and one independent councillor are currently ruling the council.

Interestingly, the disgruntled councillors were quite till Fatorda legislator Vijai Sardesai was in the ruling side.

It is now to be seen whether the Digambar Kamat-backed six councillors would come to the rescue of the team Babita at the time when BJP-supported councillors are all out to topple the council-led by her.

Presently, the charge of the MMC is given to vice chairperson Tito Cardozo.